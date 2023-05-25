NASCAR Hall of Fame unveils Masonic Home for Children car

A special NASCAR car was unveiled last week at the Hall of Fame museum (Photo: Masonic Home for Children)

CHARLOTTE, NC (WWAY) — A special car was unveiled at the NASCAR Hall of Fame last week.

A large crowd gathered to view the newest paint scheme to hit the track and one highlighting a special milestone in the history of childcare in North Carolina.

Special guests, including children of The Masonic Home for Children at Oxford (MHCO), waited with anticipation to have the first look at the 150th Anniversary wrap.

Xfinity winning racer Jeremy Clements will be the driver. Car sponsors Jimmy and Beverly Moore and Bonnie Hunt of Wilmington shared their inspiration and special relationship in sponsoring the car and in sharing its meaning with Clements.

The race will take place in Charlotte on May 27th.