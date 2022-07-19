NASCAR ‘Hall of Famer’ Richard Petty surprises NC Hardee’s customers

NASCAR Hall of Famer, Richard Petty, partnered with Hardee’s to surprise fans who ordered from its Hand-Breaded Chicken menu item in Charlotte, NC. (Photo: CKE LaForce) NASCAR Hall of Famer, Richard Petty, partnered with Hardee’s to surprise fans who ordered from its Hand-Breaded Chicken menu item in Charlotte, NC. (Photo: CKE LaForce)

HARRISBURG, NC (WWAY) — Customers at a Harrisburg Hardees got a big surprise on Monday when their meal was delivered by none other than NASCAR “Hall of Famer” Richard Petty.

Petty, a North Carolina native, is collaborating with the fast-food chain to highlight one of their hand-breaded chicken sandwiches.

“Hardee’s has always had a special place in my heart because it feels like a bite of home,” said Petty. “I have been a true fan of Hardee’s for years, so teaming up to celebrate this delicious Hand-Breaded Chicken Sandwich is a real treat for me! Plus, I’m looking forward to joining Hardee’s in giving ‘The Bird’ a whole new meaning and surprising some deserving fans here in North Carolina this summer.”

The hand-breaded chicken platform launched last summer in the middle of what was called the “chicken wars.”

It features the hand-breaded chicken sandwich, hand-breaded chicken biscuit and three-piece hand-breaded chicken tenders with hot honey sauce.

This summer, these three products are back in the spotlight.

Hardee’s has its own loyalty program where customers can get special deals and discounts through the Hardee’s app.

New members that sign up can also get an exclusive in-app offer of a free hand-breaded chicken sandwich with any purchase.