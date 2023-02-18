NASCAR makes key developments in push for greater diversity

Diversity push has grown in all aspects from team ownership to grassroots racing efforts

(photo: MGN)

(AP)–NASCAR says it has made progress on diversity, an effort that started before the industry banned the Confederate flag in 2020 but has only grown since in all aspects from team ownership to grassroots racing efforts. Minorities may not necessarily become the dominant demographic for the stock car series, but they can certainly grab a larger share of the marketplace. A few key developments underway for NASCAR as it celebrates its 75th anniversary: