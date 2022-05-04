National Foster Care Month highlights continued need for community support

As National Foster Care Month begins, it’s an important reminder how you can get involved to help those in need.

National Foster Care month highlights continued need for community support (Photo: MGN)

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) – Every day, foster homes in New Hanover County strive to address the needs of young people by providing a loving, supportive environment.

With 280 children and teenagers currently in the county’s foster care system, there is a need for people who are willing and able to serve as foster families.

As National Foster Care Month begins, it’s an important reminder how you can get involved to help those in need.

“While these young people are in our care, the goal is to keep them connected to their current schools and the New Hanover County community they know. We need local foster families to make that possible,” said the county’s Permanency Planning Manager Brian Bocnuk.

“Our foster families play such a vital role as they ensure a stable home until permanent placement or reunification with their family can be achieved. We are so grateful for the commitment of our current foster homes and always excited to add more families to our list of approved homes.”

Children currently in the New Hanover County foster care system range in age from newborns to 17 years old.

Because of the specific needs of young people across the different age groups, the county is seeking an array of families willing to take on the role of foster homes, especially for older children and teenagers.

“There is a big need for foster parents to help care for our teenagers between 13-17 years old,” Bocnuk said. “This demographic is sometimes not thought about when we talk about foster homes. The reality is there are teens that have the same needs as younger children and we sometimes struggle to find the right foster homes for them.”

To become a certified foster home provider through the county, individuals or families must first complete a Model Approach to Partnerships in Parenting (MAPP) Foster Parent training.

These classes are offered by the county and serve as the first step to being certified to serve as a foster family.

The next session for this training is being scheduled for July.

You can also learn more about foster care in New Hanover County by clicking here.