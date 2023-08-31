National Weather Service releases peak wind gusts, rainfall totals from Idalia

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Idalia is pushing further away from the Cape Fear, but it left a noticeable impact as it pushed through.

Several tornado warning were issued Wednesday evening, with most areas receiving very heavy rain and gusty winds.

According to the National Weather Service, Whiteville received the most rain in the Cape Fear, with 9.45 inches. Wilmington picked up 4.15 inches.

Here’s a full breakdown:

Federal Point saw the highest wind gust, of 61 miles per hour. Wilmington gusted to 52 miles per hour at one point.

Here’s the full breakdown:

Conditions will continue to improved into a fantastic holiday weekend.