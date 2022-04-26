Nationally recognized historical site up for sale on Bald Head Island

BALD HEAD ISLAND (STARNEWS) — Three historic, century-old cottages on Bald Head Island could soon be changing hands.

Bald Head Island Limited is listing the Cape Fear Lighthouse Complex, better known locally as Captain Charlie’s Station, for sale with no set asking price.

“Given the one-of-a-kind nature of these cottages, their iconic status and historic significance, we felt that it was appropriate to let the market establish the value,” Bald Head Island Limited CEO Chad Paul said in a release. “There really are no comps for a property this unique.”

Click here to read more….