Nationwide baby formula shortage hits Cape Fear region

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) – A nationwide shortage of baby formula impacting store shelves around the country, including in the Cape Fear region.

Organizations in the business of helping people can’t and it’s because the demand is there but the supply is not.

Supply issues, coupled with a voluntary recall of three popular brands of formula manufactured by Abbott has only made things worse.

Elyse Brown runs a diaper bank for Brunswick Baptist Association. They offer diapers, wipes and baby formula.

“We don’t end up carrying a lot of the formula, right now it is hard to find,” said Brown. “It’s a big problem, if you’ve been to the store you will see there are only a few things on the shelf.”

The nutrition program for women, infants and children, or WIC, is contracted with specific brands of formula. When an infant isn’t able to consume the chosen brand, due to an allergy or doctor’s recommendation, a prescription is needed.

But according to Anne Wrenn with New Hanover Health And Human Services, her clients are left with little to no options.

“Providers have gone to other similar products that the babies can tolerate,” said Wrenn.

Another option is breast feeding, which is possible even if new mom has transitioned to baby formula, according to Wrenn.

“Were not like a faucet, it’s not on and off, woman can begin to breastfeed again,” she said.

Breast feeding is free, warming milk and sanitizing bottles becomes obsolete, according to Wrenn.

However, that option is not available to all women. There are programs available at the New Hanover County Department of Health and Human Services that help woman struggling with nursing their baby.

Brown’s grandbaby recently had surgery. Her daughter wasn’t able to produce enough milk needed to provide the baby with enough nutrients.

“We search all over for formula, my daughter lives in another state,” said Brown. “The only solution is traveling to different stores and trying to find what you need.”

And for many what they need has become very difficult to find.

According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention advises against diluting baby’s formula or making homemade baby formula at home it could lead to serious health problems for your baby.