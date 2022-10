Navassa Councilman James Hardy resigns

James Hardy has resigned as a councilman for Navassa (Photo: Town of Navassa)

NAVASSA, NC (WWAY) — Navassa Councilman James Hardy has announced his resignation.

The Town of Navassa says they received Hardy’s official resignation on October 25th.

Hardy’s final day will be November 17th, the town’s next council meeting.

Hardy has been a councilman with Navassa since 2019, and has been serving as the town’s finance officer since June 16th.

Navassa hasn’t decided who will take over Hardy’s job duties.