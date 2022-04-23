NC 4th of July Festival announces innagural Paddle Parade set for June 30th

OAK ISLAND, NC (WWAY) — The NC 4th of July Festival, in conjunction with the Oak Island Recreation Center, invites paddlers and spectators to celebrate the Nation’s independence at the inaugural Paddle Parade in the Davis Canal, Thursday, June 30, 2022.

The parade will begin and end at the Blue Water Point Marina, at 5710 57th Place W. in Oak Island.

The Festival will host a welcome ceremony on Oak Island at 9 a.m. with the Paddle Parade following at 9:30 a.m.

Admission is free for spectators.

The Paddle Parade in the Davis Canal is a new addition to the N.C. 4th of July Festival. It is open to kayaks, canoes and stand-up paddleboards. Participants will paddle to the west end of Oak Island toward Sheep Island and the Point before returning to Blue Water Point Marina. The route distance is approximately three miles.

Advance registration is required to paddle in the parade. Participation is limited to 50 water craft and the cost to participate is $10 per unit. All proceeds benefit the N.C. 4th of July Festival.

Participants are encouraged to decorate their unit in patriotic colors and themes as there will be prizes awarded in several decorating categories. Previous experience using kayaks, canoes, or SUPs is recommended. This is not recommended for people going out on their watercraft for the first time.

“Water sports are an integral part of our coastal community, and we are excited about this addition to the annual Festival,” Trisha Howarth, publicity chair for the festival, said. “The Paddle Parade will be a fantastic way to kick-off the festivities on the island and we hope the community will come out to join in the celebration.”

