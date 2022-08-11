NC Aquarium at Fort Fisher asking public to help name female otter pups

(Photo: NC Aquarium at Fort Fisher)

FORT FISHER, NC (WWAY) — The NC Aquarium at Fort Fisher is offering you the chance to name their nearly 3-month-old Asian small-clawed otter pups.

Aquarium staff says the otters are growing quickly, and it’s time to give them names.

PUP 1 (Photo: NC Aquarium at Fort Fisher)

PUP 2 (Photo: NC Aquarium at Fort Fisher)

PUP 3 (Photo: NC Aquarium at Fort Fisher)

The Aquarium has provided descriptions of each otter pup to help in the naming-process:

Pup #1 is the largest. According to the aquarium, she is sassy and has a grumpy look on her face most of the time.

Pup #2 is the smallest but has the loudest vocals. She is playful and has a spunky personality, aquarium staff says.

Pup #3 is shy and timid. Due to her reservedness, staff say they are waiting to see other personality traits that set her apart.

You can head to the aquarium’s website HERE to select from the name choices.

The deadline to choose is August 26th at noon.