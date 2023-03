NC Aquarium at Fort Fisher celebrates birthdays of oldest otter and her son

The Aquarium's oldest otter and her son are celebrating birthdays (Photo: NC Aquarium at Fort Fisher)

KURE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — A lot of attention has gone to six otter pups born at the NC Aquarium at Fort Fisher over the last year.

But two of the Aquarium’s long-time residents are marking milestones this week.

Their oldest otter, Asta, celebrated her 15th birthday on Sunday. Her son, Ray, marked his 4th birthday Tuesday.

You can stop by the Otters on the Edge exhibit to visit the animals and wish them a happy birthday.