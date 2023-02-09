NC Aquarium at Fort Fisher otter parents introduce new pups to siblings for first time

Three new otter pups met their siblings recently (Photo: NC Aquarium at Fort Fisher)

KURE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Less than a year after three otter pups were born at the NC Aquarium at Fort Fisher, three more arrived on January 31st.

The Aquarium announced their gender — two boys and one girl — this past weekend.

Now, the entire family is getting acquainted.

Parents Leia and Quincy brought the new pups out of the nest recently so big sisters Stella, Mae and Selene could check out and meet their newborn siblings. They helped out by fluffing their wood wool nest.

The new pups themselves will not be in public view until they reach important milestones, including swimming proficiently and eating solid foods.