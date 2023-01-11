NC Aquarium at Fort Fisher offering half-off tickets for MLK Jr. day

Commemorate Martin Luther King Jr. Day with the North Carolina Aquarium at Fort Fisher.

Fort Fisher Aquarium otter pups Stella, Mae and Selene. (Photo: NC Aquarium at Fort Fisher)

FORT FISHER, NC (WWAY) — Visitors commemorating Martin Luther King Jr. Day with the North Carolina Aquariums will receive half-off regular admission on Monday, January 16th.

Joining with the nation, the Aquariums honor the life and legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. Through this half-off admission, visitors will enjoy the immersive experience of the Aquariums, while learning about conservation efforts around the world.

King’s advocacy work for equality extended to the natural environment.

Visitors must purchase their discounted tickets online in advance of their visit.

Some special habitats at the Aquarium at Fort Fisher that will delight visitors include the lively Asian small-clawed otter pups Stella, Mae, and Selene, who will greet visitors as soon as they walk in the front door, Luna the albino alligator, and the loggerhead sea turtle hatchlings, Pip and Scout.