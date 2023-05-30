NC Aquarium at Fort Fisher otters moving into larger habitat on Wednesday

The otters are getting a larger home (Photo: NC Aquarium at Fort Fisher)

FORT FISHER, NC (WWAY) — The growing otter family at the NC Aquarium at Fort Fisher is getting a larger home.

With the addition of three more Asian small-clawed otter pups this year, Leia and Quincy’s family of eight needs a new habitat.

Their new home will be complete with three pools, interactive waterspouts and comfy nesting areas.

They will make the move on Wednesday.

Visitors will have an opportunity to do some pup watching—including the new additions, Gemma, Kai and Ren, yearling sisters Stella, Mae and Selene, and their parents.