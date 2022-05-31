WATCH: NC Aquarium at Fort Fisher welcomes 3 new otter pups

FORT FISHER, NC (WWAY) — The North Carolina Aquarium at Fort Fisher has announced the birth of three female Asian small-clawed otters.

The otter pups were born on Saturday, May 21, and have been slowly growing ever since.

By day 3, the aquarium says the otters weighed in at 71.5 grams, another at 63.9 and the third at 56.2 grams, a little more than two slices of bread.

While that was a little underweight for the speciec, staff say they showed positive signs by continuing to grow and gain weight.

Just 4 days later — a week after being born — the otter pups had doubled their birth weight.

The otter pups parents Leia and Quincy are continuing to bond with the otter pups, which are currently tucked away in a nest behind the scenes.