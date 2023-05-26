NC Aquarium at Fort Fisher’s oldest otter recovering well from surgery

The Aquarium's oldest otter, Asta, is recovering from surgery (Photo: NC Aquarium at Fort Fisher)

FORT FISHER, NC (WWAY) — We have a happy update on a senior citizen at the North Carolina Aquarium at Fort Fisher.

Asta is the Aquarium’s oldest Asian Small-Clawed otter and has been recovering from two medical procedures — including a hysterectomy — last Wednesday.

According to the Aquarium’s chief veterinarian, Asta had two uterine masses, including one that could have eventually turned into cancer.

By removing her whole uterus and ovaries last week, Asta is “as close to a cure as we could possibly have hoped for”, according to staff.

Her recovery seems to be going very well.