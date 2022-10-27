NC Aquarium at Fort Fisher’s oldest otter undergoes dental procedure

The NC Aquarium at Fort Fisher's oldest otter is recovering from a dental procedure (Photo: NC Aquarium at Fort Fisher)

KURE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — The oldest otter at the NC Aquarium at Fort Fisher is recovering behind the scenes after undergoing a dental procedure.

14-year-old Asian small-clawed otter, Asta, recently had two teeth extracted. Staff say dentists sutured closed the extraction sites to prevent any food or dirt from entering the pockets. The Aquarium says she came through like a champ, and her son, Ray, is comforting her as she recuperates.

The Aquarium’s otter team is managing her pain and say Asta is acting like she is ready to swim and explore her habitat in Otters on the Edge. For her safety, she will remain behind the scenes until the sutures have healed enough for her to juggle her favorite shells and rocks in the habitat.

While Asta and Ray remain behind the scenes, staff say their youngest otter pups, Stella, Mae and Selene are stealing the limelight, along with parents, Leia and Quincy.