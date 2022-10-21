Otter pups celebrate 5 months since birth at NC Aquarium at Fort Fisher

Otter pups Stella, Mae and Selene just marked their 5-month birthday (Photo: NC Aquarium at Fort Fisher)

KURE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Time flies when you’re an otter pup.

It’s officially been five months since three Asian small-clawed otters were born at the NC Aquarium at Fort Fisher.

Staff say Stella, Mae and Selene are all growing very fast, with each weighing just shy of four pounds.

Their mom, Leia — who just celebrated her fourth birthday this week — is just over six pounds, so the pups are gaining ground on her.

The aquarium says the pups continue to be bundles of energy.