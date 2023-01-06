NC Aquariums nearing distribution of specialty license plates

Specialty license plates are going into production for the NC Aquariums (Photo: NC Aquarium Society)

KURE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Over a year after pre-orders for a specialty NC Aquariums license plate began, production is finally in the works.

Pre-orders for the license tags began in October of 2021. 500 pre-orders had to be received before the design could be submitted to the DMV for approval.

According to the aquarium, the NC DMV has processed all the applications and is beginning production and distribution.

An exact date for when the plates will be sent out isn’t available.