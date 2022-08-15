‘NC By Train’ offering kids tickets for $5 through end of August

Amtrak trains (Photo: Amtrak)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — If you’re planning to travel by train around the state with your family before the end of the month, you can take advantage of a special offer to save a little money.

According to the NCDOT, from now until August 31st, customers can enjoy a one-way $5 kids’ fare to any North Carolina station when paired with a regular adult ticket.

The offer is for children ages 2-12 and is valid for the Piedmont and Carolinian trains.

To take advantage of this deal, visit NCbyTrain.org and use discount code V256 at checkout.