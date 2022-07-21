NC Chinese Lantern Festival to return this November

NC Chinese Lantern Festival returning in November (Photo: Koka Booth Ampitheatre)

CARY, NC (WWAY) — A spectacular North Carolina holiday tradition is making a comeback.

Cary’s Koka Booth Amphitheatre in Cary will once again serve as the home of the North Carolina Chinese Lantern Festival when it returns this winter for its 8th year.

According to the event webpage, the renderings have been approved and Chinese artisans are busy crafting more than 40 all new displays, each one comprised of hundreds of parts, and thousands of LED lights.

These larger-than-life lanterns captivate visitors with their amazing craftsmanship and artistic beauty.

Cultural arts performances will take place each night on the main stage.

“Coming off the heels of record-breaking visitation last year topping 200,000, we know how ready and excited our community is to welcome the North Carolina Chinese Lantern Festival back to Koka Booth Amphitheatre,” said William Lewis, Town of Cary Cultural Arts Manager. “We take seriously our commitment to awe and delight visitors year after year; so, we have some extra special lanterns and performances planned for 2022. North Carolina’s ‘must see’ event will not disappoint.”

