NC Combo State Tennis Championships coming to Wilmington

Althea Gibson Tennis Complex in Wilmington (Photo: WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The second weekend of the NC Combo State Tennis Championships will be held in Wilmington this week.

Over 2,500 players from across North Carolina will compete for the Combo League State title between November 10th and 13th.

The economic impact for this weekend and last weekend is estimated to be in excess of $4 million.

Matches will be played at most public and private facilities in Wilmington beginning 8:00 a.m. each day, resulting in limited public play.

The Althea Gibson Tennis Complex, which serves as the main site for the event, will have seven courts open to the public at all times available on a first-come, first-serve basis.