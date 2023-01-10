NC DMV advises residents be on lookout for scam

NC DMV is asking people to be on the lookout for a recent scam (Photo: WTVD)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Several law enforcement agencies have recently reported many unsuspecting DMV customers are receiving scam emails from a group claiming to be from the “Department of Transportation”.

According to the DMV, the scammers are encouraging targeted individuals to click on a link to pay a fine for an alleged driving violation.

“DMV customers must remain vigilant as criminals try newer ways to defraud customers and steal their identities,” said DMV Commissioner Wayne Goodwin. “If you receive any unexpected email alleging you owe the DMV or the State money, then be very wary and contact the agency to verify the truth of the communication from an official telephone number or email address, but do not use the contact info one appearing in the email.”

To limit confusion when searching for bona fide DMV services and information, consumers should seek out the following: