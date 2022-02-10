NC Ferry Division to host Brunswick County career fair

Shallotte event is fourth of six fairs to designed to recruit new employees

SHALLOTTE, NC (WWAY) — The North Carolina Ferry Division is teaming up with NC Works to host a career fair on Wednesday.

It will be held at the Brunswick County Career Center at 5300-7 Main Street in Shallotte.

The fair will run between 10 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.

The NCDOT says applications will be accepted for all positions at all experience levels, from entry-level parking lot attendants to experienced boat captains. Both temporary summer employment and full-time permanent positions are available.

People interested in attending the job fair should bring resumes and supporting documents. Representatives from the Ferry Division will be on hand to explain the various positions available and opportunities for advancement.

The Brunswick County career fair is the fourth of six to be held across eastern North Carolina. The previous three were held in Elizabeth City, Morehead City and Greenville. The others will be held February 23 in Ocracoke and March 2 in Hatteras.

To see jobs available with the Ferry Division, visit the state jobs website and search “Ferry.” For more information, call (252) 423-5100.