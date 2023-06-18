NC Forest Service issues Super Fog Alert for Pulp Road fire

Pulp Road Fire estimated to be 16,000 acres in size (-Marion Caldwell, WWAY)

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Smoke and ash from the Pulp Road fire creating hazardous driving conditions in the areas closest to the massive wildfire that continues to burn in Brunswick County.

N.C. Forest Service has issued a Super Fog Alert for motorists traveling near NC 211 and NC 17. The smoke and ash, combined with fog are causing low visibility in the area. On Saturday, the portion of NC 211 between Little Macedonia and Camp Branch roads was closed to traffic, and will remain closed until further notice due to hazardous driving conditions.

Air quality remains a concern throughout almost all of Southeastern North Carolina due to the Pulp Road Fire. As of Sunday morning, the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality has Brunswick County under Red alert status. That means air quality is considered unhealthy for everyone, but is especially hazardous for people with breathing issues or underlying health conditions. Bladen, Columbus and Pender County are under Orange status, which means air quality is generally unhealthy for sensitive groups… while New Hanover County is under Yellow status, which is considered moderate risk.

Crews continue to work to contain the wildfire, which has been increasing in size over the last few days. N.C. Forest Service is urging people to avoid trying to get into the area, and are asking those with breathing issues to limit time outdoors.

