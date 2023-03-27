NC gas prices rise again in latest weekly update

Gas prices continue to rise across NC (Photo: WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Gas prices are continuing to rise around the Cape Fear.

Average gasoline prices in North Carolina have risen 10.7 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.30 a gallon, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 6,092 stations in North Carolina.

Prices in North Carolina are 18.7 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 71.6 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has fallen 5.9 cents in the last week and stands at $4.19 per gallon.



According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in North Carolina was priced at $2.89 a gallon Sunday while the most expensive was $3.89 a gallon, a difference of one dollar per gallon.



“The national average price of gasoline has seen little overall change over the last week, with big decreases in states like Colorado and Ohio offset by large increases in Arizona and North Carolina. While more states saw declines than increases, any downward trends are still likely to be temporary and not necessarily long lasting,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “You never know what the closing moments will look like, and motorists could be in for a dramatic ride if issues develop.”