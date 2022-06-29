NC GOP unveils budget; House backs Medicaid expansion path

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina Republican legislators have unveiled budget adjustments for the coming year that lack additional tax cuts but set aside billions for construction, savings and inflation.

House Speaker Tim Moore and Senate leader Phil Berger announced late Tuesday a budget agreement that will be voted on later this week before it heads to Gov. Roy Cooper’s desk.

The measure adjusts the second year of a two-year budget already in place and reflects expectations that state coffers will take in $6.2 billion more than anticipated.

It’s unclear whether Cooper will accept or veto the legislation.

The House separately Tuesday passed legislation that traces a pathway to Medicaid expansion.