NC Guardian ad Litem Program in Pender and New Hanover focuses on National Child Abuse Month

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — April is National Child Abuse Prevention Month, and North Carolina Guardian ad Litem in New Hanover and Pender Counties is raising awareness of the need for more dedicated members of the community to step-up to help end child abuse and neglect by becoming a Guardian ad Litem volunteer child advocate and being a voice for children in our community.

North Carolina Guardian ad Litem volunteers are everyday people, from all walks of life, who share a desire to help a child. The program provides screening and specialized training to volunteers, who then advocate for children in foster care, providing a consistent, reliable adult presence for them during a difficult time in their life.

“Our volunteers’ first priority when appointed to represent a child is to ensure the child is safe, secure and, when possible, placed with family,” said Linda Bialaszewski, District Administrator of North Carolina Guardian ad Litem Program in New Hanover and Pender Counties. “When the court is first involved with a child and their family, reunification is the goal. Our hope is that families will receive the services and make the changes needed to safely reunify; it’s one big step in the efforts to break the cycle for the next generation.”

North Carolina GAL volunteers are assigned to one child or sibling group and advocate for their best interest in court. They get to know the child and those involved in their life – such as heir parents and other family members, foster parents, therapists, caseworkers, and teachers – in order to develop a clear picture of the child’s unique situation. They engage those important to the child to help build a network of support so that the child has access to resources to address future needs. They make recommendations to the judge overseeing the child’s case, with the goal of ensuring the child is provided safety and permanency.

Locally, NCGAL in New Hanover and Pender Counties served over 600 children in the foster care system in 2021, thanks to the dedication and commitment of its volunteers. This April, which is also Child Advocate Month, is a great time to consider stepping up to make a difference by becoming a NC GAL volunteer.

For more information on North Carolina Guardian ad Litem and to apply to become a volunteer, visit http://www.volunteerforgal.org.

April is National Child Abuse Prevention Month. If you suspect a child is being neglected or abused, report it to Department of Social Services (910-798-3400 in New Hanover County; 910-259-1240 in Pender County) or call 911.