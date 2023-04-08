NC Highway Patrol report deadly motorcycle accident

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — NC Highway Patrol report a deadly motorcycle accident that happened Friday around noon. It happened on ramp 421 coming off US 74 in Wilmington.

The NC Highway Patrol confirmed the driver of the motorcycle died after driving off the road and crashing into a fallen tree. The name of the victim is not being released at this time so family can be notified.

An investigation is ongoing, but the NC Highway Patrol do not think any foul play was involved.