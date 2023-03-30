NC House Speaker Tim Moore, Attorney General Josh Stein, react to pistol permit veto override

Republican NC House Speaker Tim Moore and Democrat Attorney General Josh Stein released statements concerning the override.

The permit requirement to buy pistol has been scrapped in North Carolina (Photo: Pixabay)

RALEIGH, NC (WWAY) — After the North Carolina House overrode Governor Roy Cooper’s veto on the pistol purchase permit bill SB41, Republican NC House Speaker Tim Moore and Democrat Attorney General Josh Stein released statements concerning the override.

In a vote of 71-46, the House voted to override Governor Cooper’s veto, now allowing people to buy handguns without getting permission from their local sheriff’s office.

NC House Speaker Tim Moore released the following statement.

“This legislation preserves the Second Amendment rights of North Carolinians by repealing the outdated pistol permit system. It also allows all churches and other place of religious worship to protect their parishioners and launches a statewide firearm safe storage awareness initiative. “These have been long-standing goals of Second Amendment advocates in our state, and we have finally brought this legislation over the finish line.”

Also in response to the repeal, Attorney General Josh Stein released the following statement.

“Today’s move by the General Assembly to repeal our pistol permit law has made our communities less safe. Now, dangerous people – like violent criminals and domestic abusers – will be able to more easily get their hands on guns. “Too many worry that their kids may not come home from school. Gun violence is a terrifying threat, and eliminating background checks will make the job of law enforcement officers more difficult. While our legislators failed us, I’ll continue to do everything in my power to keep people in our state safe.”

Shortly after the veto override, local sheriff offices announced that anyone who wants to buy or transfer a handgun in NC no longer has to apply to the sheriff for a pistol purchase permit. But, anyone who wants to purchase a handgun through a firearms dealer will still undergo the background check required under current law and either be sold the handgun, or denied sale if the background check indicates the person is disqualified from possessing a firearm.

Concealed handgun laws have not changed. For those, you still need to apply at the sheriff’s office.