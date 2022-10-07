NC Land and Water Fund awards $70.3M to protect natural areas, historic sites and more

New Hanover and Pender County's local parks and preserves will benefit from the grants.

RALEIGH, NC (WWAY) — The North Carolina Land and Water Fund awarded grants this week totaling $70.3 million, providing funds for 117 projects that will protect North Carolina’s land and water from the mountains to the coast, Governor Roy Cooper announced today.

“Clean water is critical for the health of our families and our economy,” Governor Cooper said. “These grants will benefit local communities by enhancing water quality and providing open space for North Carolinians to gather and enjoy the outdoors.”

The funds will protect 27,157 acres, including 20,998 acres that will eventually be open to the public for hiking, hunting, boating, birding and other recreational uses. Funds were also granted for 37 projects to restore or enhance over 36 miles of streams, rivers, lakes and estuaries and to restore over 8,000 acres of drained wetlands. Funds were awarded for four projects designed to evaluate innovative techniques for managing stormwater. In addition, eight planning projects were funded to identify key water quality and conservation opportunities in mountain, piedmont and coastal watersheds.

Grants awarded will help protect 166 types of rare plants, animals and natural communities. Conservation projects will benefit 55 Endangered or Threatened plants and animals. Neuse River Waterdog, which was added to the Federally Threatened list in 2021, and Hickory Nut Gorge Green Salamander, an animal species first discovered in 2020, are among the species endemic to North Carolina that will benefit from these awards. More than $35 million in grants will go to rural and economically distressed counties.

“In addition to protecting water quality, these state investments will increase recreation opportunities, conserve wildlife habitat, preserve historic and cultural sites, and enhance quality of life,” said Reid Wilson, secretary of the N.C. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources. “This funding from the General Assembly and Governor demonstrates our state’s commitment to protecting our streams and natural areas for the benefit of communities in all 100 counties.”

This year’s grants will support Senate District 29’s outdoor recreation economy by:

Protecting over 7,000 acres in local parks and preserves in Ashe, Buncombe, Burke, Caldwell, Carteret, Chatham, Craven, Gaston, Graham, Henderson, Hyde, Macon, Mitchell, Montgomery, New Hanover, Pender, Polk, Transylvania, Wake, and Wilkes counties.

$327,285 to support Three Rivers Land Trust’s protection of ~146 acres along Abbotts Creek and an unnamed tributary. This Project will protect water quality and conserve farmland in a growing area of Davidson County.

$68,720 to support Three Rivers Land Trust’s protection of ~10 acres along the Uwharrie River containing Uwharrie River/Daniels Mountain natural area and buffering Yadkin/Uwharrie River Aquatic Habitat.

A complete list of grant awards can be found by clicking here.