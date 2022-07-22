NC legislature won’t hold votes at Raleigh return next week

NC House of Representatives (photo: WWAY)

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The North Carolina General Assembly won’t work next week, even though it’s scheduled for a brief return to Raleigh after adjourning in early July.

The House and Senate plan floor meetings for Tuesday, but spokespeople for House Speaker Tim Moore and Senate leader Phil Berger said Friday that no votes are expected.

That means Republicans will set aside for now any attempts to override four new vetoes by Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper.

The legislature has lined up brief work periods every month through December to address vetoes, unforeseen happenings or negotiated legislation.

That could include a Medicaid expansion bill.