NC man gets 12 years for selling guns without license

Anthony Dewayne Daye (Courtesy: Mecklenburg County Jail)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — A convicted felon from North Carolina was sentenced to more than 12 years in prison for selling firearms without a license and illegal gun possession.

U.S. Attorney Dena King said in a news release that Anthony Dewayne Daye of Statesville was also ordered to serve three years of supervised release.

Daye was sentenced on Wednesday. Court documents and evidence at the sentencing hearing showed that between October 2020 and February 2021, Daye illegally sold firearms and ammunition in and around Statesville.

Among the weapons were “ghost guns” and semiautomatic firearms capable of accepting a large capacity magazine.