NC man scratches lottery ticket in store, wins $100,000
SAMPSON COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — An avid North Carolina fisher recently reeled in a $100,000 prize from a $30 scratch-off ticket.
Michael Montgomery is a landscaper from Autryville who bought his 200X The Cash ticket from the Lucky 7 Express on Goldsboro Road in Wade.
He says he scratched his ticket right in the store.
“As soon as I scratched it I just looked at it then I looked at the guy in the store,” Montgomery said. “Then I hightailed it to my truck.”
He collected his prize Tuesday at lottery headquarters and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $71,019.
“I might make a special trip to Florida now for a hog hunt,” he said.
In addition to a hunting trip, Montgomery said he will do some home improvements and put the rest in savings.
The 200X The Cash game debuted in March with six top prizes of $5 million and 18 $100,000 prizes. Four $5 million prizes and 10 $100,000 prizes remain to be claimed.