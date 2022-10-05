NC man scratches lottery ticket in store, wins $100,000

A North Carolina man recently won $100,000 on a scratch-off (Photo: NC Education Lottery)

SAMPSON COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — An avid North Carolina fisher recently reeled in a $100,000 prize from a $30 scratch-off ticket.

Michael Montgomery is a landscaper from Autryville who bought his 200X The Cash ticket from the Lucky 7 Express on Goldsboro Road in Wade.

He says he scratched his ticket right in the store.

“As soon as I scratched it I just looked at it then I looked at the guy in the store,” Montgomery said. “Then I hightailed it to my truck.”

He collected his prize Tuesday at lottery headquarters and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $71,019.

“I might make a special trip to Florida now for a hog hunt,” he said.

In addition to a hunting trip, Montgomery said he will do some home improvements and put the rest in savings.

The 200X The Cash game debuted in March with six top prizes of $5 million and 18 $100,000 prizes. Four $5 million prizes and 10 $100,000 prizes remain to be claimed.