NC Marine Fisheries Commission to hold public meeting in Wilmington for Speckled Trout management

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The NC Marine Fisheries Commission is holding a public meeting in Wilmington on March 23 to discuss and explore Speckled Trout management options.

The Speckled Trout is a coastal gamefish, and the latest fish species in the spotlight as North Carolina’s fisheries management policies sparks controversy. The NC Marine Fisheries Commission scheduled four meetings across the state to hear public opinion and information to determine whether overfishing is occurring, and how to better manage the populations.

The purpose of these meeting is to figure out how to balance the needs of the Speckled Trout species in order for the fish to properly flourish and participate in its ecosystem, and the wants of recreational anglers. This goal is better said than done though, as conservation efforts in the past have severely hindered fishing capabilities, with the public fishing season for the Southern Flounder limited to September in 2022.

There is four meetings across the state throughout March, with the last held in Wilmington on March 23 at Cape fear Community College from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The other three meeting are March 14 in Raleigh, March 16 in Barco, and March 21 in New Bern. The Raleigh meeting will also be virtual. For information about connecting or commenting online, email Corrin.Flora@ncdenr.gov.

You can also mail comments to: NC Div. of Marine Fisheries, Spotted Seatrout Scoping, P.O. Box 769, Morehead City, NC 28557.

Comments must be received by March 24.