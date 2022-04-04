NC Maritime Museum at Southport to host wide range of educational programs

SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — From cooking classes and seated lectures to day camps and homeschool classes, the North Carolina Maritime Museum at Southport is gearing up to host a number of fun events for children and adults this spring.

April kicks off a busy season at the museum.

“We’re rolling out our spring edition of our to-go craft bags, so no matter where you are, you can enjoy some spring,” said Katy Menne, educator curator at the North Carolina Maritime at Southport. “Then we’ve got schoolyear day camps and homeschool Friday class, all about nature because it’s earth month.”

The museum will continue its lecture series featuring speakers on a range of topics every third Tuesday.

“It’s the evening time, so you can come after work, you can get a bite to eat in town, and learn a little bit about something else in our maritime community and we also now have started our salty dog cooking class,” Menne said. “You learn about seafood, you talk about sustainable fishing, and supporting local fisherman, and then you get to eat.”

The program costs $25.

On Tuesday, April 19, a representative with the Amy Corp of Engineers will talk about the lock and dam system on the Cape Fear River.

“I am so excited they’re going to come and bring historic images, talk about when they were built, why they were built, and how they’re still actively in use,” Menne said.

If you are thinking about summer camps, the museum offers lots of options for parents and registration is currently underway.

Day camps will be running later this month and programs are designed for ages 5 to 17. You can sign up for a full day camp that runs from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. The fee is $30 for the day and you can sign up for one day or a week. Click here for more information.