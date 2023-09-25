NC Medicaid Expansion launching December 1st

Medicaid Expansion is launching on December 1st (Photo: MGN / Medicaid)

RALEIGH, NC (WWAY) — Governor Roy Cooper has announced the launch date for Medicaid Expansion.

The official start date will be December 1st, giving more than 600,000 North Carolinians access to health care.

“Finally expanding Medicaid in North Carolina is a monumental achievement that will extend health insurance to people who need it,” said Governor Cooper. “This means better health care, including those with mental health and substance use disorders, hope for rural hospitals struggling to stay open and billions of dollars for our economy. This action is long overdue, and we aren’t wasting a moment in beginning enrollment in North Carolina.”

On Friday, Governor Cooper announced that he would allow the state budget passed by the General Assembly to become law and directed NCDHHS to immediately begin the process to start Medicaid expansion in North Carolina.

Even while the budget stalled in the state legislature, NCDHHS worked with county and community partners to be ready to launch so people could get the care they desperately needed as soon as possible, according to a press release.

“This work will yield results,” Governor Cooper said. On Dec. 1, 2023, the Department anticipates approximately 300,000 eligible people currently receiving Medicaid Family Planning benefits will automatically be enrolled in full health care coverage.”

North Carolina is one of 41 states that has expanded Medicaid since it was authorized in 2014.