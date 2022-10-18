NC NAACP requests Justice Department take further action against Columbus County sheriff

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The NC NAACP wants the U.S. Department of Justice to take more action for further action against Columbus County sheriff, Jody Greene, who is suspended for allegedly making racially-charged comments.

Over the weekend, attorneys for the NAACP submitted an official letter to the DOJ, expressing concerns about the potential for voter intimidation in Columbus County, and the fact that Greene is still on the ballot for next month’s election.

They want the DOJ to expedite and ensure the full independence of a Federal civil rights investigation into the statements made and discriminatory actions taken by Sheriff Jody Greene. They are also requesting the department deploy DOJ election monitors to Columbus County during the upcoming November 2022 General Election, including during the 17 days of early voting proceeding election day, and hold a listening session with community members in Columbus County to determine other civil rights violations and community needs that the Department of Justice has the authority to provide a path to redress.