NC resident hits $1 million in Mega Millions, Powerball jackpot hits $875M

MOUNT HOLLY, NC (WWAY) — One lucky NC resident hit the jackpot on Friday, July 14th, winning $1 million off a Mega Millions ticket.

The lucky winner had purchased the $2 ticket from a Food Lion in Mount Holly in Gaston County, outside of Charlotte.

The winning ticket matched all 5 white balls drawn and was one of three $1 million tickets won nationally on July 14th, with the other two occurring in California.

It wasn’t the only winning ticket of the day in North Carolina as a ticket sold in Guilford County matched 4 of the 5 white balls, winning $10,000.

All winners have 180 days to claim their prize.

The odds of matching all 5 five white balls is 1 in 12.6 million.

With no one having won the jackpot, the new jackpot for Tuesday, July 18th’s drawing is now $640 million as an annuity or $328 million if taking the cash option.

Tuesday’s drawing ranks as the 7th largest in Mega Millions history while the Powerball drawing for Saturday, July 15th of $875 million annuity or $441.9 million cash, is the 3rd largest in its history.

The odds of winning the Powerball are 1 in 292 million while the Mega Millions odds are 1 in 302 million.