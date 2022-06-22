NC sports gambling advances in House as session winds down

A divided House judiciary committee voted Tuesday for two bills.

NC sports gambling advances in House as session winds down (Photo: MGN)

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A late-session effort to authorize and regulate sports gambling in North Carolina is pressing forward in the state House.

One is the exact same legislation that passed the Senate last August and the other makes edits to that proposal.

This legislative maneuvering reflects the unusual nature of the gambling issue in a Republican-controlled General Assembly where social conservatives still carry great weight.

These measures would authorize professional and college sports wagering.

The bills could reach the House floor later this week.

Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper has said he wants to sign sports wagering legislation.