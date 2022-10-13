NC State Fair announces winners of giant pumpkin, watermelon competition

The winning pumpkin and watermelon were announced Thursday and are on display at the NC State Fair (Photo: NC State Fair)

RALEIGH, NC (WWAY) — The North Carolina State Fair kicks off Thursday afternoon and runs through October 23rd.

If you plan to attend, you have the opportunity to see some of the largest pumpkins and watermelons in the state.

The winners of a giant pumpkin and watermelon competition were announced Thursday morning. Fairgoers can see and photograph the giants in the Agri Supply Expo Center at the NC State Fair.

Chris Rodebaugh of Lewisburg, West Virginia placed first with a 1,461-pound pumpkin.

In the watermelon category, the winning melon is the third largest watermelon in the world this year and was grown by Andrew Vial, weighing in at 306 pounds.

“We have some impressive entries this year,” horticulture superintendent April Blazich said. “The winning pumpkin is particularly pleasing; it is a color we call ‘sexy orange’. The giant pumpkins and watermelons always draw big crowds and this year’s fairgoers won’t be disappointed with the entries. They are all photo-worthy.”

This special competition is sanctioned by The Great Pumpkin Commonwealth, an international organization that promotes growing giant vegetables. The top three winners in pumpkins take home between $1.50 and $3 per pound. The top three winners in watermelons are awarded between $3 and $6 per pound.