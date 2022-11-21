NC State Highway Patrol promoting Thanksgiving traffic safety

Several tips are being offered to drivers ahead of an expected busy holiday travel weekend (Photo: NCDPS)

NORTH CAROLINA (WWAY) — AAA is expecting 49 million people to travel by car across the country during the holiday weekend.

As a result, the State Highway Patrol is ramping up their patrols to curb dangerous driver behaviors to include speeding, distracted driving and impaired driving to promote safety.

“We continue to set the bar high and having no lives lost on our roadways this holiday season is our goal,” State Highway Patrol commander Col. Freddy L. Johnson Jr. said. “Every driver has an opportunity to help us attain this goal by slowing down, avoiding operating a vehicle while impaired and insisting that all occupants in their vehicle wear a seatbelt.”

The Patrol will once again partner with the North Carolina Governors Highway Safety Program for their annual Thanksgiving “Click It or Ticket” campaign during this holiday period.

The group has offered several tips to ensure a safe holiday travel period:

Don’t drive distracted. Avoid technological devices while operating a vehicle.

Ensure all occupants are properly restrained in weight appropriate restraint devices, day or night.

Never drive while impaired. Have a plan and take advantage of the multiple ride sharing avenues available.

Obey the speed limit. The faster you drive, the longer it takes to stop your vehicle.

Check traffic conditions before starting your travel at drivenc.gov.

As always, motorists can contact the SHP by dialing *HP(47) if law enforcement assistance is needed.