NC State students take part in ‘Wellness Day’
RALEIGH, NC (WTVD) — Students at North Carolina State University will get a break from the classroom on Thursday in an effort by the school to promote the importance of mental health.
A wellness day was given to students following three student deaths this semester, two of which were suicides.
Students created a petition for monthly wellness days not long after a student died last month. Within 24 hours the petition exceeded the goal of 2,500 signatures.
