NC State students take part in ‘Wellness Day’

Students at North Carolina State University will get a break from the classroom in an effort by the school to promote the importance of mental health.

NC State students take part in 'Wellness Day' --NC State University (Photo: DeJuan Hoggard/WTVD)

RALEIGH, NC (WTVD) — Students at North Carolina State University will get a break from the classroom on Thursday in an effort by the school to promote the importance of mental health.

A wellness day was given to students following three student deaths this semester, two of which were suicides.

Students created a petition for monthly wellness days not long after a student died last month. Within 24 hours the petition exceeded the goal of 2,500 signatures.

To read the whole story, visit WTVD’s website here.