NC State students take part in ‘Wellness Day’

Students at North Carolina State University will get a break from the classroom in an effort by the school to promote the importance of mental health.
Sarah Jones,
NC State students take part in 'Wellness Day' --NC State University (Photo: DeJuan Hoggard/WTVD)

RALEIGH, NC (WTVD) — Students at North Carolina State University will get a break from the classroom on Thursday in an effort by the school to promote the importance of mental health.

wellness day was given to students following three student deaths this semester, two of which were suicides.

Students created a petition for monthly wellness days not long after a student died last month. Within 24 hours the petition exceeded the goal of 2,500 signatures.

To read the whole story, visit WTVD’s website here.

Categories: Carolinas, NC, NC-Carolinas, News
Tags: , , , ,

This content provided by:

Related