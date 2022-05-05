NC supports state-employee military spouses impacted by redeployment

Veterans Preference Policy has also expanded to include NC National Guard.

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — In recognition of Friday’s national observance of Military Spouse Appreciation Day, the new NC Military Spouse Transition Network will support State of North Carolina employees seeking similar jobs elsewhere due to their spouse’s redeployment, as well as assist state-employee spouses from other states whose military-member spouse has been redeployed here.

Additionally, the State Human Resources Commission (SHRC) has expanded the Veterans Preference Policy to include active members of the North Carolina National Guard, former members with a minimum of six years of creditable service, and the surviving spouse or dependent of a North Carolina National Guard member whose death was service-related.

“As the most military-friendly state in the nation, North Carolina is dedicated to ensuring that service members and eligible family members receive support in continuing to provide service to the nation and their new home state,” said Governor Roy Cooper.

The NC Office of State Human Resources (OSHR) will partner with State of North Carolina agencies and other state governments to facilitate connections for state-employee military spouses.

OSHR manages the NC Military Spouse Transition Network, which is a collaboration with the National Association of State Personnel Executive (NASPE).

OSHR joins 18 other NASPE member states that have established networks to help connect state-employee spouses to government job opportunities and services, such as resume building, skills translation and informal contacts in the vast scope of state government career fields.

The revised Veterans and National Guard Preference Policy has been updated, and the state jobs application form was revised in March to include the categories of North Carolina National Guard eligibility.

Training has also been provided to agency Human Resources Offices regarding how to track eligibility status for the preference policy as well as how to track military spouse status in the Human Resources Information and Applicant Tracking System.

All job-seekers interested in state government career opportunities are encouraged to visit the State of North Carolina Careers portal and create an online profile.

That profile is used to apply for positions, as well as to set alerts for postings in desired career fields and preferred locations.

