NC Wild Turkey Season begins April 1st

Wild Turkey Season begins April 1st in North Carolina (Photo: PIXNIO / MGN)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wild Turkey hunting season opens in North Carolina on April 1st.

The youth season begins first, and runs from April 1st through April 7th. The statewide season is April 8th until May 6th.

Hunters are limited to two turkeys for the season, only one of which may be taken during the youth season.

During the 2022 wild turkey season hunters statewide recorded 20,576 birds harvested, including 1,777 birds that were taken during youth season.

The youth season is open to anyone under the age of 18, and hunters aged 16 and 17 must have hunting licenses.