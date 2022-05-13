NC Wildlife Federation holds statewide photo contest, will give out scholarships and awards

(Photo: WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — North Carolina Wildlife Federation’s “Celebrating Conservation” season is now open, with a statewide call for wildlife photos, scholarship applications and conservation award nominations.

Wildlife Photography Contest:

NCWF’s 4th Annual Wildlife Photography Contest for professional, amateur and youth photographers runs through July 31.

Images must be taken in North Carolina and highlight the beauty of the state’s nature and wildlife, whether in a backyard or across the state.

Categories are Carolina Critters, People in Nature, Scenes of North Carolina and Pollinators & Insects (new category).

Entry donations start at $15 for 12 photos (3 images max per category), with all proceeds supporting wildlife habitat conservation and restoration in North Carolina.

You can click here for entry requirements and contest rules.

Photographers must submit entries electronically by July 31. Contact NCWF at photos@ncwf.org for questions.

College Scholarship Applications:

Since the 1970s, N.C. Wildlife Federation has awarded scholarships to college students studying and working in the wildlife and conservation fields. Applicants must be enrolled full-time at an accredited North Carolina college or university with a major related to wildlife, fisheries, forestry, natural resources, conservation or environmental studies.

NCWF will provide up to seven grants, which may include one $2,500 Conservation Leadership grant for a student of outstanding merit. Socio-economic elements, extra-curricular involvement and academic performance all impact final decisions.

Students must submit scholarship applications and supporting documents online by June 27.

You can click here to learn more or apply for a scholarship.

Conservation Award Nominations:

N.C. Wildlife Federation also seeks conservation heroes from across the state for its 58th annual Governor’s Conservation Achievement Awards.

The prestigious awards have honored individuals, associations, businesses, and governmental bodies that have exhibited an unwavering commitment to conserving North Carolina’s natural resources.

The online nomination deadline is July 5; award recipients will be honored at a banquet on Sept. 10.

Categories include Conservationist, Wildlife Conservationist, Sportsman or Sportswoman, Land Conservationist, Water Conservationist, Forest Conservationist, Marine Resources, Environmental Educator, Young Conservationist, Legislator, Conservation Organization, Business Conservationist, and Natural Resources Agency or Scientist of the Year.

You can read more about the 2021 honorees or submit a nomination by clicking here to go to their website.