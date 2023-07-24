NC Wildlife issued warning, must reimburse NC Forest Service $350k for Pulp Road Fire

The Pulp Road Fire is now 90 percent contained (Photo: WWAY)

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The NC Forest Service has finished its investigation into a fire that grew out of control in the Green Swamp Nature Preserve last month.

The fire, also known as the Pulp Road Fire, burned more than 15,000 acres.

It started as a prescribed burn on June 13 by the NC Wildlife Resources Commission, but quickly grew out of control.

The NC Forest Service has now issued a warning to NC Wildlife Resources Commission Regional Forester Ken Shugart for the fire, according to NC Forest Service Public Information Officer Phillip Jackson.

In addition to the warning ticket, the NCWRC must reimburse the NCFS $350,000 for the cost they incurred to help control the fire.

Jackson says the NCWRC must also conduct an ‘after action review’ of the prescribed burn to see if there are opportunities to enhance the program. The NCFS will also assist to ensure the safest and best management practices are being used moving forward.

The prescribed burn began on June 13. The following day, the NCWRC noticed a smoke column coming from the Green Swamp in the northwest area. Wildlife began working to prevent the fire from moving onto private property. A second smoke column was noticed on June 15, which is when they requested assistance from the NC Forest Service.

It took around two weeks to full contain the fire.