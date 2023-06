Pulp Road Fire now 100 percent contained

Smoke was once visible for miles with the fire (Photo: WWAY)

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — More than two weeks after a wildfire first began in Brunswick County, crews say it is 100 percent contained.

Infrared drone flights have been completed along Shane Hardee Rd, Buddy Road and Richardson Road, according to officials.

They say no heat was detected near containment lines.

All resources assigned to the incident will be demobilized throughout the day. No further suppression action is expected on the fire area.