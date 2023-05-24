NC Zoo announces birth of Giraffe calf

The North Carolina Zoo has welcomed a new giraffe (Photo: Mary Wilson-Carrigan, North Carolina Zoo)

ASHEBORO, NC (WWAY) — The North Carolina Zoo has announced a soaring addition to its family.

The Zoo’s 13-year-old giraffe Leia gave birth to her calf—already about six feet tall—on Saturday, May 20th.

The 145-pound calf was born to parents Leia and Jack. The first-time mom and her offspring are healthy and currently bonding behind the scenes. The Zoo has had 12 previous giraffe births, making this one lucky 13.

The Zoo’s animal care team will determine when mom and calf will join the herd—or tower (group of giraffes) on habitat and in public view. The public is encouraged to tune into the Zoo’s social media channels for photos, updates, and information about how the calf will be named.