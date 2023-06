NC Zoo announces name of 4-week-old Giraffe calf

The North Carolina Zoo has named their Giraffe calf (Photo: Mary Wilson-Carrigan, North Carolina Zoo)

ASHEBORO, NC (WWAY) — After more than 100,000 responses, a male giraffe calf at the North Carolina Zoo officially has a name.

The 4-week-old, 220-pound Giraffe has been named Fenn in honor of the founders of the Giraffe Conservation Foundation.